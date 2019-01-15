Schumer: ‘We Have to Stay Strong’ on Shutdown, Republicans Will Pressure Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Democrats believe they should hold firm on the government shutdown and Republicans will start pressuring President Trump to either change his mind or go around him.

Schumer said, “I think Trump thought that we Democrats would crack. We’ve been united. You saw today that even those moderate Democrats who were invited to the White House, justifiably, correctly, said no. Because they don’t want to just be window dressing. We’ve seen Trump stomp out of meetings because he’s not getting what he wants, and the public is so strongly on our side that our view is that Republicans are soon going to be putting enough pressure on Trump to either go around him or force him to change. We have to stay strong. So far, so good.”

