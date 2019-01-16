CNN’s Toobin: Talkers Like Limbaugh, Coulter, Ingraham Don’t Care About the U.S. — Just Viewers

CNN senior legal analyst and New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin on Wednesday charged conservative talkers like Rush Limbaugh, Ann Coulter and Laura Ingraham of only caring about their viewers rather than the good of the country.

Toobin said Coulter and Limbaugh started the shutdown by saying they were going to abandon President Donald Trump over the lack of a border wall.

“What started the shutdown was Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh saying, ‘We have to shut down the government or, you know, we’re going to abandon the president.’ And the president sort of overnight vetoed a deal that had been agreed to by Vice President Pence and the entire Republican — all the Republicans in the Senate, and he said, ‘We’re not doing a deal,’” Toobin explained on “New Day.”

He continued, “And I don’t think Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter and Laura Ingraham have a long-term perspective on, you know, what’s good for the country. They’re all about what’s good for their viewers and their constituency and that’s who the president has geared his entire presidency towards, you know, fulfilling the Fox — you know, fulfilling the Fox News base. So, you know, I wish I could come to you and say I think I see a way out of this, but I just really don’t.”

