Gillibrand Announces 2020 Run — ‘I’m the Woman for the Job’

In an appearance Tuesday on “The Late Show,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced she was forming an exploratory committee for the 2020 presidential race.

Gillibrand’s announcement puts her in a very crowded field of Democrats, but she said she believes she is “the woman for the job.”

“I’m going to run for president of the United States because as a young mom, I’m going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own,” Gillibrand told host Stephen Colbert.

Gillibrand said she has the “compassion, the courage and the fearless determination” to fight for the right for health care and better public schools, as well as to fight against institutional racism, corruption in Washington.

She added, “It’s an important first step, and it’s one I am taking because I am going to run.”

For her first day in office, Gillibrand shared she would “restore” the “integrity and compassion of this country.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent