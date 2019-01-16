Gillibrand: Trump ‘Is Making This Country Less Safe’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) stated that the president is “creating so much disruption in foreign policy that he is making this country less safe.”

Host Rachel Maddow asked, “Do you think about this presidency in national security terms, in terms of the president being that kind of a threat? Or do you think there’s something else going on in terms of why you oppose him?”

Gillibrand responded, “I do. I think his judgment is so wrong for this country. One of the first things he did was decide to step away from the Iran deal, something that the world community came together to say, let’s make sure this country doesn’t build nuclear weapons that could result in war. And stepping away — he steps away from the global climate accords. It could be the greatest threat to our nation’s future in the next several decades. And to not be willing to stand on the world stage and have that leadership that America has always shown. The fact that he’s unwilling to hold Russia accountable, that he makes excuses for Putin, he can’t stand up to him in Helsinki, the fact that he wants to walk away from START treaties and nuclear treaties that keep us safer. He’s literally creating so much disruption in foreign policy that he is making this country less safe.”

