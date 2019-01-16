Giuliani: ‘I Never Said There Was No Collusion’ – I Said Trump Didn’t Collude

"I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign... I have not. I said the President of the United States," Pres. Trump’s attorney @RudyGiuliani tells @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/Jy0gttT6Ac pic.twitter.com/JGISmtgrdy

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani stated, “I never said there was no collusion between the campaign, or between people in the campaign.” Giuliani said that he and the president have denied that the president colluded.

Anchor Chris Cuomo stated, “Mr. Mayor, false reporting is saying that nobody in the campaign had any contacts with Russia. False reporting is saying that there has been no suggestion of any kind of collusion between the campaign and any Russians. Because now you have Paul Manafort giving poll data that winds up leading to this coincidence –.”

Giuliani cut in, “Well, you just misstated my position. I never said there was no collusion between the campaign, or between people in the campaign. I have no idea…I said the president of the United States. There is not a single bit of evidence the president of the United States committed the only crime you could commit here, conspired with the Russians to hack the DNC.”

Giuliani added that the president also hasn’t claimed that no one colluded. He said that Trump has stated that he didn’t collude, and as far as he knows, no one in the campaign did.

