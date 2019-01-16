MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: ‘There’s Plenty to Celebrate Today in the Kremlin’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace opened her show by declaring there was “plenty to celebrate today in the Kremlin” given the political travails underway in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Wallace continued, “For the first time in more than 30 years, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on Donald Trump to delay his State of the Union Address. Pelosi, citing the longest government shutdown in this country’s history as the reason, leaving Donald Trump unwanted on that center stage he so palpably craves. Pelosi, also robbing the president of an opportunity to dig out of increasingly unfavorable poll numbers. It’s a political crisis he’s created for himself and his party over a border wall that is not popular enough among the public to create any pressure on the people’s House.”

She added, “This humiliation caps another devastating day of headlines about Donald Trump’s subservience and secrecy when it comes to Russia. The New York Times today revealing key details of Donald Trump’s first face-to-face encounter with Putin in Germany, just a few months into his presidency. Including this stunning account of what took place just afterward. From that report by Peter Baker, who joins us on set today, quote “As Mr. Trump was on Air Force One taking off from Germany heading back to Washington, he telephoned a Times reporter and argued the Russians were falsely accused of election interference.”

“While he insisted most of the conversation be off the record, he later repeated a few things in public,” Wallace continued. “He said he raised the election hacking three times, and Mr. Putin denied involvement, but he said Mr. Putin also told him ‘If we did, we wouldn’t have gotten caught because we’re professionals. Mr. Trump said, I thought that was a good point because they’re some of the best in the world at hacking. Asked how he weighed Mr. Putin’s denials against the evidence that had been presented to him by Mr. Comey, John Brennan then CIA Director and James Clapper then Director of National Intelligence, Trump said Mr. Clapper and Brennan were the most political intel chiefs he knew, and Comey was a leaker. Wow.”

