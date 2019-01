Wednesday in New York City, comedian Rosie O’Donnell told TMZ she believed President Donald Trump would be arrested before the 2020 election.

When asked if Trump will win reelection, O’Donnell answered, “No, I do not.”

She continued, “I certainly do not. I think he’ll be arrested.”

She added, “I believe in America and I believe in our political system and I believe we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump.”

