Scarborough: Partial Shutdown Is the ‘Seinfeld Shutdown’ About Nothing

During Wednesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough commented on the ongoing partial government shutdown, likening it to the “Seinfeld” tag of being the “show about nothing.”

According to Scarborough, the shutdown is “over nothing” because “Republicans did not want this wall.”

“It’s a Seinfeld shutdown, a shutdown over nothing,” Scarborough stated. “Republicans and Democrats agreed by unanimous consent to keep the government open. This is a shutdown about Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter attacking the president of the United States and he was being so insecure he listened to these two people and panicked and kept the government open. Republicans did not want this wall.”

He added, “Republicans don’t even want the wall. This is Donald Trump and Donald Trump alone, and not even for policy reasons. He was ready to give it up. This is just him being intimidated and frightened of some talk radio pundits.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent