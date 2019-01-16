Schiff: ‘We Certainly Could Subpoena’ Helsinki Interpreter – We Prefer Voluntary Cooperation

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that the Intelligence Committee could subpoena the interpreter from President Trump’s Helsinki meeting with Vladimir Putin or the interpreter’s notes.

Schiff said, “We do want to pursue this. And I’ve been in discussions with my counterparts on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Chairman Engel. We’ve been consulting with the lawyers, also, what is the best case, what arguments might the White House make? It looks to me, on the surface, that they don’t have much of an executive privilege case to make. … But we want to make sure that we’re on the strongest possible ground.”

He added, “Well, we certainly could subpoena the interpreter. We could subpoena the interpreter’s notes. The question is, on what basis will they refuse? Because they will refuse, and what is our chance of success on that? And I think we have to look at, is there a method for us to get that information voluntarily? Is there a way for us to assure the country that the president, behind closed doors is not sacrificing the interests of the country? It’s always our preference to get voluntary cooperation before we consider compulsion.”

