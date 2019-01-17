ABC’s Hostin: Giuliani ‘Getting Tripped up with All the Lies’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed President Donald Trump’s lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s CNN interview Wednesday night.

Co-host Abby Huntsman said, “I think Cuomo speaks for the table here, his eyes basically said it all. I don’t know if he has confused himself, Giuliani, or if he is strategically trying to confuse everybody, because every time I hear him speak, he contradicts something he said before, and I’m left with more questions.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Every time he speaks, then Mueller proves him wrong, and so he has to wait until the next thing proves him wrong. So right now, what he’s up to is there’s no collusion with the president, but the men around him certainly have been indicted for collusion. See, he doesn’t know what Mueller knows, but Trump knows what Mueller knows because Trump did it.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I was watching it in real time. I felt so sick, you know, as a lawyer. Rudy is a lawyer, and I was like, what’s going on. And Chris is a lawyer too. The weird thing about is, first of all, the central question of the Mueller investigation is was there collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. And then you have recently Manafort coming out and basically that pleading, does everybody remember that pleading that came out when Manafort gave polling information to the Russians?”

She added, “There’s no way there wasn’t collusion, so then for Rudy to say that, I think he was just getting tripped up with all the lies.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “He is a show pony for Trump to distract us.”

She added, “I don’t recognize this man anymore, I’ve said that on the show. I think we all have had interactions with him, and I think the Trump administration sends him out as a show pony to distract us because it’s highly entertaining — we were laughing.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “There may be a time when we say, ‘Whatever, Rudy.'”

