Blackburn: ‘Would Be Wonderful’ if Trump Gave SOTU from Senate

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) stated that she hopes President Trump gives the State of the Union on the floor of the Senate.

Blackburn said, “They do not want to give Donald Trump a win. And it is just the same type of thing you’re seeing with Pelosi saying, let’s not do the State of the Union. Well, Liz, this is the time that people need to be hearing from the president, and I do hope that he will come and give that address from the Senate floor. That would be wonderful if he did.”

