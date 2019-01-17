CNN’s Acosta: ‘Childish’ Trump Canceled Pelosi’s International Trip During Shutdown  

Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” network chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta called President Donald Trump “childish” for canceling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) upcoming international travel in response to her proposal to postpone the State of the Union address until the government is reopened.

Acosta said, “Well, our nation’s capital has become a playground, Brooke. The president has responded in sort of a childish way, is the only way to describe it, to the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to her letter essentially saying that the State of the Union will be postponed or she asked that it be submitted in writing if the government is still shut down.”

He continued, “This is the letter from the president. The Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, I guess in lieu of having actual briefings here, just tweeted this out, ‘Madam Speaker, due to the shutdown, I’m sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan has been postponed. We will reschedule the seven-day excursion when the shutdown is over in light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay. I’m sure you would agree postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate.'”

He added, “It goes on to talk about how the president is going to continue to defend the nation’s borders, and he’s calling upon the speaker to join his strong border security movement, as he’s calling it, to end the shutdown. What this letter does not include, Brooke is any kind of response from the president to what he’s actually going to do about the State of the Union coming up on January 29.”

