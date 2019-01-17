Dean: ‘It’s Time the Young People Take Over’ the Democrat Party

While discussing the 2020 presidential race, former Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT) called on the Democrat Party’s “young people” to take over.

Dean noted on CNN’s “New Day” how “incredibly good” the younger candidates are on social media.

“The people I’m most interested in are the young ones,” Dean said Thursday. “I think it’s time the young people take over the party. They pretty much did in the last election.”

He added, “I’m interested in a younger, newer candidate.”

According to Dean, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke is “incredibly prepared” to run for president should he choose to do so.

“He’s a little like Obama in the sense that he has enormous personal charisma and ability to organize from all over the country,” he stated. “So, he has a lot of advantages going in.”

