Hoyer: Cancelling Pelosi’s Trip ‘Petty, Mean-Spirited’

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) criticized President Trump’s denial of military aircraft for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) foreign trip as “petty, mean-spirited, and beneath any president of the United States to take.”

Hoyer said, “I think the actions of the president were petty, mean-spirited, and beneath any president of the United States to take. After all, Nancy Pelosi is the third in line to be president of the United States under our statutes. And doing this small, petty act is, unfortunately, all too regular for this president.”

