Rand Paul: ‘Affront’ to Trump, Office of Presidency for Pelosi to Have ‘Gall’ to Ask to Postpone SOTU

Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) asking President Donald Trump to call off the State of the Union amid the continued partial government shutdown.

Paul said on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that Pelosi’s request “galling” and “very partisan” when she refuses to compromise on border wall funding.

“I think it’s an affront to the president and to the office of the presidency, really, for her to have the gall to say, ‘Oh, no State of the Union,'” Paul told host Maria Bartiromo. “I can’t imagine they will try to follow through with it.”

He continued, “If they do, my suggestion to Senator McConnell would be to invite him to the Senate. Now, that would defy protocol, but she’s already defying protocol — we’ve never had a State of the Union canceled.”

