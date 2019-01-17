Rand: ‘There Should Be Some Compromises’ on Amount of Wall Funding – I Don’t Want ‘Unlimited Funding’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that he supports a wall, but not “unlimited funding” for one, and “there should be some compromises” on how much is spent on a border wall.

Rand said, “I do think it’s important that we try to open the government. And the only way I see a way forward is for a compromise between Speaker Pelosi and the president. And you can’t have a whole lot of compromise if she’s not in town to have conversations. The last conversation they had, she said she wasn’t going to compromise at all, that she was offering zero. And so, I really still think the answer is somewhere in the middle. I think they could split the difference.”

He added, “I remain one who’s for a wall, but not for unlimited funding for a wall. So, I actually think there should be some compromises on how much is spent.”

Rand also weighed in on the prospects of President Trump declaring an emergency by stating, “I don’t think that’s the best way to run government either.”

