Watch: ‘Morning Joe’ Mocks Giuliani for CNN Interview, Suggests He May Have Been Under the Influence

Thursday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” reacted to President Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s interview on CNN where he denied the president colluded in the 2016 presidential election.

Willie Geist hinted that Giuliani might have been under the influence during the interview and let out “a little bit too much truth.”

“I don’t know where he was before the hit last night, but a little bit too much truth perhaps came out,” he stated.

Host Joe Scarborough questioned why the Trump administration continues to allow the former New York City mayor on television because he “told America and the world that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.”

Partial transcript between Geist, Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as follows:

BRZEZINSKI: What time was this? Was this interview late at night? SCARBOROUGH: Let’s get at it, baby. Donald Trump himself during the transition had said that Rudy had lost a step or two. People around Rudy had said during the transition, when he wanted to be secretary of state, that he had lost a step or two. This looks like he’s been cheating on his wind sprints for months. This looks like he’s lost like 15 steps. And I don’t know why they keep putting him out on TV because Rudy Giuliani just told America and the world that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia full stop, Willie. GEIST: And I don’t think this is the great argument he believes it is. I think he’s trying to make a distinction between the president himself and his campaign. I think in Bob Mueller’s eyes and the prosecutors’ eyes, there is no distinction there. Rudy Giuliani late at night, we don’t know what he’s going to say. But we’ve also seen in the past him introducing arguments in moments like this. In other words, he talks to Donald Trump a lot. Maybe this is coming from somewhere else and not just from Rudy Giuliani sitting on TV. BARNICLE: I’m sure he talks to Donald Trump a lot. I don’t know whether Donald Trump is listening to Rudy Giuliani. GEIST: In other words, maybe they’re pushing this line, this argument to Rudy Giuliani to put out.

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent