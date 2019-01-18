Barbara Boxer: McConnell Is a ‘Complicit Little Coward’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Live,” former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) said Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was “a complicit little coward” for not reopening the government against the wishes of President Donald Trump.

Boxer said, “The two people who are responsible, Donald Trump because he could not successfully come through with his campaign promise that Mexico would pay for the wall. He agreed to put that aside, Rush Limbaugh told him no, so he got into this jam and he said he would be delighted to embrace the shutdown. It’s his. Then you have Mitch McConnell. I served him for many years—he’s tough and strong—all of a sudden he’s this little complicit coward and saying ‘I’m not doing anything until the president tells me what he wants.’ That is even unconstitutional. We are a separate branch of the government.”

She added, “All these diversions of turning this into a ‘Pelosi-Trump battle,’ that’s a diversion. Turning it into ‘let’s look at North Korea,’ another meeting with another tyrant, so what? Open up the government. Open it up.”

