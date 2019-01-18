BuzzFeed Bombshell Reporter Says He Has Not Seen the Evidence to Support Report

One of the BuzzFeed News reporters who broke the report that cited two anonymous sources claiming President Donald Trump directed Michael Cohen to intentionally lie to Congress appeared on CNN’s “New Day” Friday to discuss the bombshell.

Anthony Cormier shared that he had “not personally” seen the evidence to support his reporting, but said his sources had “access to a number of different documents.”

“They have been working the Trump Moscow tower portion of this investigation, our sources have, before Mueller. So, they had access to a number of different documents — 302 reports which are interview reports,” Cormier explained. “That stuff was sort of compiled as they began to look at who the players were speaking with, how those negotiations went, who all from the Trump organization and outside the organization were involved in getting that tower set up.”

He added, “They began to compile the evidence before Michael Cohen decided to cooperate and speak with the special counsel.”

Cormier said his sourcing is “rock-solid” and “100 percent.”

“My sourcing on this goes beyond the two on the record,” he stated. “It’s 100 percent. I am the individual who confirmed and verified that it I am telling you our sourcing goes beyond the two I was able to put on the record. We were able to gather information from individuals who know this happened. ”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent