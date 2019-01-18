Chuck Todd: Buzzfeed Report a ‘Significant’ Development

Friday on NBC’s “Today Show,” NBC and MSNBC host Chuck Todd boasted about the significance of a Buzzfeed story reporting President Donald Trump directed his then-legal counsel Michael Cohen to lie about a real estate project in Russia.

Todd told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that one couldn’t “overstate” the significance of the report.

“In the Trump era we have a hard time sometimes under-calibrating — and everybody is like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God — this is it, this is it,'” Todd said. “You can’t overstate how significant this development is, with the caveat of if true. I mean, a lot of this is the ‘if true.’”

