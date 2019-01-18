CNN’s Mudd: AG Nominee Barr ‘Is Going to Crush’ the Trump Admin

CNN analyst and former CIA official Philip Mudd on Friday predicted that if Attorney General nominee William Barr becomes the leader of the Department of Justice, he is going to “crush” the President Donald Trump administration.

CNN’s “New Day” aired a clip of Barr saying if a president or anyone persuaded someone to commit perjury it would be obstruction of justice. Mudd reacted to the clip, saying Barr would “bring the hammer down” on Trump if he persuaded Michael Cohen to lie.

“I’m going to tell you, Barr will be one of the most significant appointees the president has ever made,” Mudd prophesied. Because Barr, I suspect, is going to crush the administration. The president is going to say ‘I never saw that one coming.’”

