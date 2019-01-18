Dem Rep. Castro: If BuzzFeed Report True, Trump ‘Should Be Impeached’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-TX) said President Donald Trump should be impeached if the BuzzFeed News the report claiming Trump directed Michael Cohen to intentionally lie to Congress is true.

When asked if Trump should be impeached, Castro said, “Yeah, I think if this report is true if the president directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress, then that’s a clear case of participating in perjury and obstruction of justice, and he should resign, but if he doesn’t resign, he should be impeached.”

Castro said, “As you can imagine, Michael Cohen was in a very different place when he did that interview with us. And of course, he’s admitted now to lying to Congress. So that’s part of the reason that we need to bring him back now to the Intelligence Committee, but obviously the Oversite Committee, perhaps the Judiciary Committee, and get to the bottom of this specific question. The other thing is I hope that Bob Mueller will let him talk to us, because if this is the case, if this is true, what BuzzFeed has reported, then Congress needs to take action. It means you have a president who is directing at least one person and who knows, perhaps others, to lie to Congress.”

