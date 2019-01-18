Maher: Democrats’ Shutdown Position Should Be ‘You Don’t Deal with Terrorists’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued Democrats should take the position that President Trump is holding the country hostage with the government shutdown and “you don’t deal with terrorists.”

Maher said, “I just hope that the Democrats don’t cave. I — because obviously, people are hurting like we didn’t realize, and the longer this goes on, the more they hurt, the more pressure is going to be on to get some kind of a deal. I — to me, I think the Democrats’ position should be, Trump is holding this country hostage, you don’t deal with terrorists.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett