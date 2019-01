On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated he believes the BuzzFeed story about President Trump ordering Michael Cohen to lie to Congress is true.

Maher said, “Here’s why I think the BuzzFeed story is true. Here’s what Newt Gingrich said today, ‘This is an absurdity…can you imagine any president [of the United States] being dumb enough to say to somebody, I’d like you to go over now [and lie to Congress?]’ Yes, I can.”

