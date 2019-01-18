MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: ‘Disgusting’ Trump ‘Should Be Impeached for Having No Soul’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump should be impeached for having “no soul.”

During a discussion about the optics versus the consequences of the shutdown, Wallace said, “I don’t want to make the folks in the control room use the delay button, but my disgust, my disgust, I’m sure that is right, but this is all about optics, narratives. It is disgusting! He should be impeached for having no soul.”

Al Sharpton said, “When you look at the fact we’re discussing politics, tit for tat, there are 800,000 people that are not getting paid, and children whose mothers can’t get milk, and Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter sitting around talking about politics, ‘he’s dead in the water.’ They’re not even saying there’s a threat at the border. They’re not even using that line.”

Wallace said, ‘Because there’s not! It’s at a 40-year low.”

