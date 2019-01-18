Ted Cruz on March for Life Message: ‘We March for the Unborn of Our Generation and Generations to Come’

Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released a video supporting the 2019 March for Life, where Americans gather across the country in support of pro-life policies at all levels of government.

Cruz criticized Roe v. Wade, saying the decision has “has not only denied the most basic rights for those in the womb, but it’s also left the mother suffering, often with tremendous guilt and pain.”

The senator then praised March for Life, saying it is for the “unborn of our generation and generations to come.”

Transcript as follows:

This week millions of Americans are mourning the 46th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, but also celebrating the incredible progress we have made since then fighting to restore the God-given rights of every American of every age. Under Roe, over 60 million precious lives have been violently lost to abortion, generations of sons and daughters lost. For far too long abortion has not only denied the most basic rights for those in the womb, but it’s also left the mother suffering, often with tremendous guilt and pain. Today, millions of Americans are marching in Washington, D.C. and in cities across the nation. Why do we march? We march for the unborn of our generation and generations to come. We march in prayerful protest of the horrific injustice against the unborn and their mothers. We march in celebration of life. To all those women and men marching at home and in our nation’s capital, thank you. Thank you for being true champions of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I’m proud to stand with you and I’m committed to working side-by-side with you to restoring a culture of life in America where every human life is respected and protected as a precious gift from God. Thank you and God bless you.

