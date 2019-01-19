Brooks: I Blame Senate GOP ‘a Lot’ for Shutdown – They Can Lead by Passing Something

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that Senate Republicans deserve “a lot” of the blame for the government shutdown and can lead the way to ending the government shutdown by passing something to end the shutdown and hoping President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) get on board.

Brooks said, “I’ve been moderately hopeful in the last couple weeks. That’s all evaporated for me. And I blame Trump, mostly. I blame the Republicans in the Senate a lot. I really think, if there’s a key leader who can get us out of this gridlock, it’s Republicans taking some control in the Senate and saying, we’re going to go forward with something. If Pelosi and Trump want to come with us, that would be good.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett