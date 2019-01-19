Brooks: I Don’t Think Trump Will Declare National Emergency

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks predicted that President Trump will not declare a national emergency on the border and said that if anything would lead to weakened Republican support for Trump, a national emergency declaration would do it.

Brooks stated, “I hope he doesn’t. I think he won’t. … I would be surprised if he did the emergency thing. That — there’s just so much upset, even in the Republican Party, about that. That — if there’s anything that would lead to the weakening of the Republican being-stuck-with-Trump position, that would do it.”

