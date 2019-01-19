Dem Rep. Cleaver: Trump Is Playing Us ‘For Fools’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Representative Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) reacted to President Trump’s proposal on immigration and the government shutdown by stating President Trump is trying to “play us for fools.”

Cleaver said, “Well, there’s no table. The president just burned the table. Because he is trying now to play us for fools. He’s going to warm over some things on the stove and bring them back out and say, now will you eat it? … I thought the president was joking today.”

