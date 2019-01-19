Pirro to Pelosi: ‘Are You Working for Americans or Illegals … or Is It That You Don’t Give a Damn?’

During Saturday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro hammered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her show’s “Opening Monologue” segment.

Pirro suggested that Pelosi and other congressional Democrats cared more about illegal immigrants than Americans and called her a “hypocrite” and a “political operative.”

“So let me see if I understand this: An American mother shows a picture of a child murdered by an illegal, and Chuck Schumer and his gang they come out and show pictures of federal employees. Is there a moral equivalency here? Are you folks, schizo? Are you working for Americans or illegals? Or is it that you just don’t give a damn? You vacation in Hawaii. Your buddies vacation in Puerto Rico during a shutdown and you plan a jaunt to Europe while federal employees are trying to save every dollar to buy groceries. Admit it — you don’t give a damn.”

“Nancy, you are a hypocrite, a political operative,” she added. “Your mantra: Destroy the president of the United States. ‘To hell with the taxpaying hard-working Americans. Let them eat cake. I got a junket to go on, an ego to assuage, an electorate to ignore.’”

