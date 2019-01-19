SNL Lampoons Elizabeth Warren — Likens Her 2020 Presidential Run to a Necessary Prostate Exam

On this week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who recently announced she was forming an exploratory committee to run for president in 2020.

“I’m like if ‘Monday Night Raw’ was hosted by NPR’s Terry Gross,” McKinnon’s Warren declared.

McKinnon’s Warren went on to liken her potential presidential run to a prostate exam.

“You’ll need one or you’ll die,” she said. “This country, Colin, is look overdue for a finger up its caboose. You might even like it. So bend over, America, and let mama Warren get to work.”

