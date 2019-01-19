Trump: I’m Proposing $5.7 Billion for Wall in Exchange for DACA, TPS Protections and Other Reforms

During a statement on Saturday, President Trump proposed funding for humanitarian assistance and drug detection technology, increases in Border Patrol agents and immigration judges, changes to the asylum application process for minors, promotion of family reunification, $5.7 billion in border wall funding, and protections for DACA recipients and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders.

Trump said, “Our plan includes the following: $800 million in urgent humanitarian assistance, $805 million for drug detection technology to help secure our ports of entry, an additional 2,750 border agents and law enforcement professionals, 75 new immigration judge teams…a new system to allow Central American minors to apply for asylum in their home countries and reform to promote family reunification for unaccompanied children, thousands of whom wind up on our border doorstep. To physically secure our border, the plan includes $5.7 billion for a strategic deployment of physical barriers, or a wall. This is not a 2,000-mile concrete structure from sea to sea. These are steel barriers in high priority locations.”

He added that the plan includes “3 years of legislative relief” for DACA recipients, which will “give them access to work permits, Social Security numbers, and protection from deportation,” and 3 years of TPS extension.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett