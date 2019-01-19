Watch: SNL Mocks Trump in ‘Deal or No Deal: Government Shutdown Edition’

On this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” on NBC, Alec Baldwin returned as President Donald Trump in the show’s cold open for the “Deal or No Deal: Government Shutdown Edition” sketch that also featured the return of show cast member Pete Davidson.

In addition to Baldwin’s Trump, the sketch featured Kenan Thompson as Steve Harvey and cast members playing politicians and one as rapper Cardi B holding suitcases in keeping with the “Deal or No Deal” theme.

“Let’s see the members of Congress who are willing to offer new deals, so this nonsense can go away,” Thompson’s Harvey said.

In the end, SNL’s Trump makes a deal with a Clemson football fan portrayed by Davidson for “hamberders” from White Castle.

