Clyburn: Dems Did Not Rush to Judgment Over BuzzFeed Report

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Democrats did not rush to judgment when a BuzzFeed News report said President Donald Trump instructed his former lawyer to lie to Congress.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has disputed the BuzzFeed report.

Clyburn said, “When you preface your statement with ‘if this is true,’ that to me gives you all the cover you need.”

He continued, “If they had something as if it were true that would be one thing to be concerned about. But they’ve all said ‘if this is true.'”

He added, “I don’t think that my Democratic friends are in any way rushing to judgment because they qualified right up front ‘if this is true.'”

