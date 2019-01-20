GOP Rep. Zeldin: Cut Off Congress’ Pay and You Could Have a Budget Deal Within 45 Minutes

In his Sunday appearance on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” with John Catsimatidis, Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-NY) commented on the ongoing partial government shutdown, saying if pay for Congress were to be cut off, there would be a budget deal for border wall funding in as soon as 45 minutes.

“It’s difficult to miss one paycheck. It becomes increasingly difficult to miss a second paycheck,” Zeldin told Catsimatidis. “I really do believe that you should lock every member of Congress in a room, bring the president in, no phones, no pay, you’re not leaving until there’s white smoke; you need to negotiate, compromise with each other, with the president. And I think you can have a deal within maybe it’s 45 minutes, maybe it’s four hours

“It’s crazy to me that you have members of Congress getting paid while … you have Coast Guardsmen who are not,” he added.

