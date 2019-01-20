Homeland Security Chair Thompson: Dem Are Not Ruling Out Supporting a Wall

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Homeland Security Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said he “would not rule out a wall in certain instances” as part of a deal to end the partial government shutdown.

Discussing President Donald Trump proposal on immigration and border security, Thompson said, “I don’t think Democrats are opposed to any physical barriers. It’s just the president constantly involves his description of the wall just as he indicated Mexico was going to pay for whatever was there. So what we have to do is sit down, work through this and let the public know exactly what we’re talking about and what they can expect. We’re not there yet. Democrats historically have supported certain barriers, certain other things to protect this country.”

Host Martha Raddatz asked, “So you wouldn’t rule out a wall?”

Thompson replied, “I would not rule out a wall in certain instances.”

