GOP Rep. King: Trump ‘Should Stand Up to the Freedom Caucus on the Right’

Representative Peter King (R-NY) during Sunday’s broadcast of “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio called on President Donald Trump to “stand up” to the House Freedom Caucus on the right so the two sides can come together on a deal for funding President Donald Trump’s planned border wall.

“I think the president should stand up to the Freedom Caucus on the right,” King told host John Catsimatidis. “Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi should stand up to the progressive wing on the left and make the deal. That’s what the American people want.”

He added, “[T]hey should not let the wings of the parties control our policies and control the country. You’re talking about a small wing on both sides, which is, unfortunately, dominating the 70 to 80 percent of the people in the middle.”

