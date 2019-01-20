Kirsten Gillibrand: Trump ‘Doesn’t Care About Anyone But Himself’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) accused President Donald Trump of not caring about anyone but himself.

While discussing Trump’s prosed deal to end the government shutdown, Gillibrand said, “The difference between what he has offered and what we were trying to purpose is we wanted a pathway to citizenship for all DREAMers. He is taking a small section of that and giving them a temporary stay.”

She added, “Just for a moment, think about the people he is affecting. I have met with those DREAMers, and they have so much anxiety. They have so much fear. They don’t know if they will be able to finish their college education, They don’t know if they will be able to stay with their husbands. They don’t know if they will be able to continue their life and so what he is creating is anxiety and fear in people in our communities, people that we care about, our families. It’s wrong. What he’s doing again, he has no compassion for anyone. He has no empathy for the struggles and the hardships that he’s placing on people whether it’s the government workers who aren’t getting paid or the DREAMers who are contributing to our country in amazing ways. He doesn’t care about anyone but himself. It’s just about him.”

