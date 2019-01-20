Maxine Waters: Trump’s Impeachment Is ‘Inevitable’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) the impeachment of President Donald Trump was “inevitable.”

Discussing the special council disputing a BuzzFeed report which claimed Trump instructed his former lawyer to lie to Congress, Waters said, “I think when we take a look at what Mueller says, he did not say it is an absolute lie, it is absolutely not true. The way he framed it, it made it sound like there is some problems with the way BuzzFeed did it but it did not close out the possibility of what BuzzFeed is saying has a lot of truth to it. So we have to wait until it unfolds.”

She added, “I am pleased that people are having the courage to say the word impeachment. I have talked about it for a long time. I think it is inevitable. Everything that I have seen about this president whether it was what I have seen with collusion or obstruction of justice or with his lies or with so many things that he has done and certain things he qualifies for impeachment. If it takes him longer and if they are waiting on Mueller to give them permission, okay, that’s fine. The fact the matter is this president should be impeached.”

