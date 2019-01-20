Pence: Trump’s Immigration Proposal to Reopen Government ‘Is Not Amnesty’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Vice President Mike Pence said President Donald Trump’s offer to Democrats to end the shutdown was not amnesty.

Saturday, Trump proposed a deal that includes $5 billion to partially fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and a three-year extension of protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients and temporary protected status holders.

Pence said, “The president has said we will support temporary relieve for three years for DACA recipients and those who are in temporary protected status. This is not amnesty. There’s no pathway to citizenship there’s no permanent status here at all, which is what amnesty contemplates.”

He added, “I think as the American people look at this, Chris, they’re going to see this for what it is. President Trump said ‘bring me the ideas from all sides, let’s put them all on the table.’ The president has made it clear what he would support. Now it’s time for the Senate and the House to start voting to secure our border and reopen the government.”

