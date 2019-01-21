Biden: ‘We’ve Learned in the Last Two Years, It Doesn’t Take Much to Awaken Hate’

Monday at the National Action Network’s Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Washington, D.C., former Vice President Joe Biden said it didn’t take much “to awaken hate” during President Donald Trump’s time in the White House.

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr.’s final speech, Biden said, “‘He said, ‘Let us move on in these powerful days, these days of challenge, to make America what it ought to be. To make America what it ought to be.’ We all know what it ought to be. That was among his last words spoken, ‘To make America what it ought to be.’ America’s been made better, all of the struggles many of you in this room have endured and led. But we’ve learned in the last two years, it doesn’t take much to awaken hate. To bring those folks out from under the rocks. That part of American society that’s always been there, will always be there, but has been legitimized.”

