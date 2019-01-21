Dem Rep. Bennie Thompson: ‘It’s an Insult’ Trump Only Spent 2 Minutes at MLK Statue

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson calls President Trump's brief visit to the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial on the National Mall in recognition of the holiday honoring the civil rights icon an "insult" https://t.co/LI95EsUSDo pic.twitter.com/S34OKKqbyn

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) stated that the length of President Trump’s visit to Martin Luther King Jr.’s statue is “an insult.”

Thompson said, “He’s talked about women. He’s talked about minorities. He’s talked about every group of people you can imagine. You have to set a higher standard. And so, for him to go to Martin Luther King’s statue today, for 2 minutes — and my understanding is that’s all he had on his schedule today — 2 minutes, on a national holiday, for a man, so great, who gave his life for this country, to make it a better place. I think it’s an insult.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett