Dem Sen. Whitehouse: House GOP Effort to Obstruct Mueller Probe ‘Definitely Needs to be Investigated’

On Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) accused House Republicans of using power to “impede and throw sticks into the spokes of the Mueller investigation” when they had the majority.

Whitehouse said, “Whether it amounts to criminal conduct or not, clearly the efforts of the House Republicans were designed to impede and throw sticks into the spokes of the Mueller investigation. To discredit it, to slow it down, to foul it up, to provide alternative narratives, potentially even to communicate to potential witnesses and jurors their alternative narratives and thereby influence the proceedings, all of that.”

He continued, “So if that is what they did, the only thing that stops that being a crime is the contact with Trump’s lawyers and the corrupt intent. The other elements are all there. You can show in abundance that they tried to interfere with the Mueller investigation. Whether they did that with the requisite corrupt intent, we’re one bad email away from that becoming a potential reality.”

He added, “It definitely needs to be investigated in my view.”

