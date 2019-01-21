Kamala Harris: Trump Administration ‘Has Waged a Full-On Assault on American Values’

Monday in Washington D.C., Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) answered questions from reporters after officially announcing a run for president in 2020.

Harris said, “The path is going to be about talking to people who are right now aware that this economy is not working for working people. It’s going to be about talking with people about the fact that right now we have an administration that has waged a full-on assault on American values and American ideals.”

She added, “It is going to be a speaking truth, especially when there has been so much that is contrary to truth. It is going to be about working to regain the trust of Americans and understanding that they have a right to have a government and to have leaders in this country who see them and care about them and have some curiosity about their circumstance in life and their needs, be it for their family, their neighborhood, or their community, or their country.”

