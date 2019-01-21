Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Trump Is the ‘Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’

Monday at a National Action Network event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D- NY) called President Donald Trump “the Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Jeffries said, “These are challenging times in the United States of of America. We have a hater in the White House, the Birther-in-Chief, the Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. One of the things we’ve learned is that while Jim Crow may be dead, he’s still got some nieces and nephews that are alive and well.”

He added, “If Donald Trump wants to build a wall, let him do it around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue so we don’t have to be reminded of the long national nightmare that is the Trump presidency.”

