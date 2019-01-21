Schilling Says His Conservative Political Views Are Keeping Him Out of MLB Hall of Fame

Former MLB star Curt Schilling sat down for an interview with Fox News’ Mark Levin, host of “Life, Liberty & Levin” to discuss his exclusion from the MLB Hall of Fame, despite his excellent statistics.

Schilling said his omission from Cooperstown partly has to do with his outspokenness on political views.

“You think it’s political?” Levin asked

“Part of it is,” Schilling replied. “I mean, it’s not a guess. People that have not voted for me specifically because of the things I’ve said or did, they’ve said it. They’ve come out and said, ‘I can’t vote for him because of what he said and what he did.’”

The three-time World Series champion and one-time World Series MVP said his name is now in the same group as Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens — talented former players deserving of being in the Hall of Fame based on numbers but linked to cheating.

“They are equating me and something they think I’ve done or said with guys who willingly [cheated],” Schilling said.

