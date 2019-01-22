Behar: Covington Students Attacked Because ‘We’re Desperate to Get Trump Out of Office’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said many people rushed to judgment on the viral video encounter between Native American activists and students from Covington Catholic High School, “because we’re desperate to get Trump out of office.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked, “So many people admitted they made snap judgments before all these other facts came in. But is it that we just instantly say that’s what it is based on what we see in the moment and then have to walk stuff back when it turns out we’re wrong? Why is that? Why do we keep making the same mistake?”

Behar said, “Because we’re desperate to get Trump out of office. That’s why.”

Goldberg said, “But what does that have to do —”

Behar continued, “I think that’s the reason. I think the press jumps the gun a lot because we just have so much circumstantial evidence against this guy that we are basically hoping Cohen’s got the goods and what have you. It’s wishful thinking.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN