Blumenthal on Shutdown: ‘There Will Be No Successful Negotiations Until the Government Reopens’

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) on Tuesday said until the government is reopened, “there will be no successful negotiations” on President Donald Trump’s planned border wall.

“There have been negotiations, but there will be no successful negotiations until the government reopens,” Blumenthal told CNN “New Day” host John Berman.

He continued, “The reason we’re in this dilemma is that the president has made demands and is simply insisting on a vanity project, a campaign promise or applause line, and no president should be allowed to take the nation hostage to achieve a personal triumph.”

Blumenthal went on to slam the “sham proposal” Trump has made for DREAMers because it only applies to a limited amount of people.

