Brzezinski: Trump’s ‘Excesses, Racism and Misogyny’ Have Led to ‘Landmark Moment’ of Women Running for President

Tuesday in response to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) entrance into the 2020 presidential race, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski charged President Donald Trump with leading women to run for president.

Brzezinski said Trump’s “excesses, racism and misogyny” are partly to blame.

[T]he most bitter irony for the man whose agenda these women will soon be stopping in its tracks, it is Donald Trump himself whose excesses, racism and misogyny led to this landmark moment in U.S. political history,” Brzezinski stated. “With the latest entry in the 2020 Democratic sweepstakes by Kamala Harris, the early pace for the Democratic nomination for president is being set by women. In addition to Harris, her fellow senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York [and] Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have also made their own audacious move toward history. Other gifted women, including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar are considering their own runs at smashing the glass ceiling.”

She continued, “Why this big number of strong, credible female candidates for president in one cycle, literally unprecedented in American history? One reason is surely Hillary Clinton. She took up a lot of space in the Democratic Party and her loss in 2016 created a huge opening for a new group of women to step up. It’s also the natural evolution morphing into a revolution, as women have spent decades rising in numbers and influence at the top levels of the party. Now it is their time. Whether a woman ultimately becomes the Democratic nominee or not, and I suspect one will, these women, Senators Harris, Warren, Gillibrand and likely others will set the pace and set the agenda and tap into the grassroots support for women and men to repudiate Donald Trump, change the direction of the country and show young women across America what it means to know their value.”

Brzezinski then added that it “is past time that America finally elects a woman as president and joins the ranks of our Western allies and civilized countries across the world.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent