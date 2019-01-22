Covington Catholic Chaperone: Students Were Targeted for Color of Their Skin, Beliefs

In an appearance on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel, Jill Hamlin, a mother who chaperoned Covington Catholic students during their trip to Washington, DC, offered her perspective of the confrontation with Native American activists.

According to Hamlin, the group of Covington Catholic students was targeted by the Black Hebrew Israelites throwing “horrific insults” at them, which she said a result of their beliefs and their skin color.

“I think [wearing MAGA caps] was one of the reasons they were targeted and I think they were also targeted for what they stood for,” Hamlin said, “which is Christianity, the right for life. They were singled out, and I believe partially for the color of their skin they were targeted.”

Hamlin went on to recount the details of the confrontation, which occurred as they were waiting on buses near the Lincoln Memorial. She also said she was “saddened and disheartened” by the statement made by the diocese immediately following the confrontation.

